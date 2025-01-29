'Sentence me to 100 years in prison', says Kerala triple murder accused to court (Ld)

Palakkad, Jan 29 (IANS) Fifty-eight-year-old Chenthamara, who had already killed one person and early this week murdered two more, on Wednesday told a court in Kerala's Palakkad to sentence him to 100 years in prison.

He said this when the police produced him before the court.

As the court began its proceedings, Chenthamara added, "I cannot show my face before my daughter and her husband as they are employed, so please sentence me to 100 years in prison."

When the court asked him if his body had any injuries, he said, "No, there are no injuries."

The court sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody.

The court complex was crowded and the police had a tough time keeping the people at bay, when he was produced and later escorted out from the court.

Chenthamara appeared not to show any remorse for the horrific crime since he was arrested.

On Tuesday night, he was very calm and during the remand report of the police, it was said that he showed no signs of remorse.

Earlier on Wednesday, the children of a 54-year-old man Sudhakaran, who was stabbed to death along with his 76-year-old mother Lakshmi, on Wednesday, demanded that Chenthamara should be hanged to death.

Sudhakaran was killed by his neighbour Chenthamara, who was out on bail in connection with the murder of the former's wife.

"Chenthamara killed our mother in 2019 and was in jail. Then he came out and killed our father and grandmother. He is arrested now and again he will be put in jail, only to be released a few years later and again he will kill people," said the deceased's children Akhila and Athulya.

"Why did he do this to our father? He could have beaten him and left him alone. Just see how he killed our father. He stabbed him multiple times and this shows what sort of person he is. He should be hanged to death, if not, he will continue to do the same," they added.

On Monday, Chenthamara, out on bail for the past two months, brutally murdered Sudhakaran and his mother Lakshmi.

Palakkad Superintendent of Police, Ajith Kumar, told the media that the accused was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We are questioning Chenthamara and he revealed that after committing the crime, he ran into the forest area behind his house," the police said.

After remaining hungry for several hours, the accused was on his way home when police nabbed him.

When the news surfaced that the accused was taken into custody, a mob gathered before the Nenmara police station demanding the release of Chenthamara to punish him.

To control the mob from attacking Chenthamara, the police had to use pepper spray and lathi-charge to disperse them.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.