Senior citizen killed, woman hurt in Mumbai building blaze

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) In an Independence Day tragedy, a senior citizen was killed and while a woman was hurt after a blaze engulfed the top floor of a residential building in Santacruz West, here on Tuesday.

The BMC Disaster Control said the fire broke out at around 3.45 p.m. on the sixth floor of the six-storey Haripreet Building in Santacruz West.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot which managed to rescue two persons trapped on the smoke-logged floor and shifted them to the R.N. Cooper Hospital in Juhu.

A 65-year-old man, identified as Nitesh Joshi, was declared dead on admission, while the injured woman was administered treatment before being discharged.

The cause of the fire and the relationship of the two victims is not immediately clear, and will be investigated after the fire fighting operations are complete, said an official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.