Seek IAF’s assistance to airdrop food packets to flood victims: Nitish Kumar

Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed authorities to seek assistance from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to airdrop food packets and essential supplies in flood-affected areas that are difficult to reach.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for swift action in delivering relief to these inaccessible regions.

The decision followed his day-long aerial survey of the flood-hit areas along the Kosi, Gandak, and Ganga rivers.

During the survey, Kumar was accompanied by Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, and Additional Chief Secretary of Disaster Management Pratyay Amrit.

The Chief Minister directed that relief and rescue operations be conducted on a war footing to ensure timely support for the flood-affected population.

He also instructed district magistrates in the affected areas to closely monitor the embankments around the clock and ensure that engineers remain on high alert, prepared to respond to any breaches or emergencies.

“We have directed officials to ensure smooth coordination between various departments, including disaster management, water resources, agriculture, and others, to tackle the flood crisis effectively. The immediate priority is rescuing people from flood-affected areas and providing essential relief,” said the Chief Minister.

Kumar instructed officials to assist the flood victims by distributing food packets and providing polythene sheets, boats, medicines, and other necessary items. He also stressed the importance of running community kitchens and establishing temporary shelters for displaced individuals. Special attention is being given to ensuring fodder for cattle.

“The flood victims have the ‘first right’ on the state's treasury,” the Chief Minister said.

Kumar also highlighted the need for district administrations to ensure the provision of temporary toilets, tents, community kitchens, boats, and full lighting facilities for those taking shelter on embankments, roads, and other areas.

These efforts are aimed at addressing both the immediate needs of those displaced by the floods and ensuring they have safe and sanitary living conditions until the situation stabilises.

