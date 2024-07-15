Scaloni 'eternally grateful' following Argentina’s second consecutive Copa America victory

Miami, July 15 (IANS) Lionel Scaloni has established his legacy as a cult hero for Argentina. The side had not won a Copa America since 1993 and not won a FIFA World Cup since 1986 edition of the tournament.

Scaloni was appointed as the head coach of the side in 2018 and went on to lead Argentina to become the first South American team to win three major tournaments in a row. Following the final whistle an ecstatic Scaloni spoke to the media.

"In the second half we improved and we deserved to win. In extra time, the team always gives an extra. I am eternally grateful to this team for how they give themselves. I am very happy because people are happy and that is what we are here for: so that people identify with the team," said Lionel to reporters in the post-game conference.

Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the finals of the 2024 Copa America, what is even more impressive is they had to do it without their star Lionel Messi, who rolled his ankle in the second half of the game and was forced to be subbed off with tears rolling down his eyes. Lautaro Martinez, the winner of the Golden Boot scored the only goal of the night in the 114th minute to give his side the victory.

It will be a bittersweet night for Argentinians as it was Di Maria’s final game with the Argentina squad. Scaloni went on to acknowledge his importance in the team calling him a ‘legend’ and stating he could not convince Di Maria to continue.

"Angel (Di María) has played spectacular games with us, but today was one of the best. When his legs gave out today, he started running as if he were 25 years old. He is a legend. He left and there is no way to convince him," concluded the Argentine manager.

