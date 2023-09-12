SC extends till Sep 25 interim bail of AAP leader Satyendar Jain

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till September 25 its order granting interim bail on medical grounds to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.



A special bench comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Bela M. Trivedi was requested by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju to adjourn the matter for hearing to September 25.

“I readily agree. Your Lordships may pass an order for a special bench at 2 PM on Sept 25,” added senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain.

The bench extended the interim relief and posted the plea for further hearing on September 25.

On September 1, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra recused himself from hearing the matter and directed that the papers be placed before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for reassigning the plea to a different bench for hearing.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had opposed the request made by the AAP leader seeking extension of interim bail, saying that Jain should be treated like an ordinary prisoner and be directed to surrender immediately.

ASG Raju had said that the former Delhi minister should undergo an independent medical evaluation to be carried out by a panel of doctors from AIIMS.

Earlier on July 24, the top court had extended the AAP leader’s interim bail for five weeks after it was informed that Jain has undergone a spine surgery and requires an extension for recovery.

The Supreme Court on May 26 had initially granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

It was contended before the top court that Jain has extreme health problems and has lost over 30 kgs.

In April this year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed bail pleas of Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case being probed by the central agency.

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

--IANS

pds/dpb

