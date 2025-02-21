SC Collegium recommends appointment of permanent judges in Bombay, Madras HCs

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended the appointment of 3 permanent judges in the Bombay High Court and 4 permanent judges in the Madras High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 20th February, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the High Court of Bombay: (i) Shri Justice Shailesh Pramod Brahme, (ii) Shri Justice Firdosh Phiroze Pooniwalla, and (iii) Shri Justice Jitendra Shantilal Jain," said a statement uploaded on the official website of the apex court.

The statement added that the term of Justice Manjusha Ajay Deshpande, an Additional Judge, be extended for a year.

In a separate statement, the SC Collegium said that it has approved the proposal for the appointment of Justices Ramasamy Sakthivel, P. Dhanabal, Chinnasamy Kumarappan, and Kandasamy Rajasekar, as permanent Judges in the Madras High Court.

The Chief Justice and Judges of the High Courts are to be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution.

The Chief Justice, while sending his recommendation for appointing an additional Judge as a permanent Judge, must, along with his recommendation, furnish statistics of month-wise disposal of cases and judgments rendered by the judge concerned as well as the number of cases reported in the Law Journal duly certified by them.

The information would also be furnished regarding the total number of working days, the number of days they actually attended the court and the days of their absence during the period for which the disposal statistics are sent.

Additional Judges can be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) regulating the appointment of HC judges, the Chief Justice of the High Court should not make a recommendation for the appointment of an additional Judge when a vacancy for a permanent Judge is available.

