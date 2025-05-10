Saudi Foreign Minister dials EAM Jaishankar and Pak Foreign Minister, discusses efforts to de-escalate tensions

Riyadh, May 10 (IANS) Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Saturday held separate telephonic conversations with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, discussing efforts aimed at reducing the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, held two phone calls today with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India and Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan,” the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday.

"During the calls, discussions focused on efforts to de-escalate tensions and end ongoing military confrontations. His Highness affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to the security and stability of the region and its close and balanced relations with both friendly countries," read a statement issued by the ministry.

The call came as Pakistan showed no signs of de-escalating tensions and continued to attack the civilian and military infrastructure, including places of religious worship, in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir visited New Delhi on Thursday and called on EAM Jaishankar.

The Saudi Minister's India visit, labelled as "unscheduled" by analysts, came at a time Pakistan escalated tensions at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 innocent civilians. The Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched Operation Sindoor, targetting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly terror attack.

In a separate statement released on Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry mentioned that Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir's visit to India and Pakistan on May 8-9 took place upon the directives of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The visit comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts towards de-escalation, ending ongoing military confrontations, and resolving all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels,” the statement mentioned.

In his meeting with the visiting Saudi minister, EAM Jaishankar had conveyed India's steadfast stance in combating terrorism and shared New Delhi's perspectives on firmly countering terrorism.

Saudi Arabia had earlier condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in the strongest terms.

“The Kingdom affirms its firm stance in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism, and targeting of civilians. The Kingdom also extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of India,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.