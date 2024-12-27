Sarbananda Sonowal pays tribute to sons of Guru Gobind Singh

Guwahati, Dec 27 (IANS) On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas on Thursday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, paid heartfelt tributes to the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of Sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

Attending the event at Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Assam's Dibrugarh, Sonowal expressed his gratitude for participating in the celebrations alongside the Sikh community.

On this significant occasion, the Union Minister paid tribute to the two valiant sons and bowed in reverence to Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh.

"Every generation must draw inspiration from the indomitable courage and sacrifices of these martyrs to serve the motherland with devotion and patriotism," Sonowal said during his address.

He further remarked, "At a tender age, Sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh endured the brutal atrocities of the Mughal aggressors with unparalleled resilience. Their supreme sacrifice for the honour of their faith and homeland is not just a chapter in India's history but a beacon of inspiration for humanity. Through Veer Bal Diwas, we aim to spread awareness about their great sacrifice and inspire generations to uphold justice and righteousness. This observance reinforces our commitment to the ideals of service and patriotism."

Sonowal, the BJP MP from Dibrugarh, urged everyone to unite in their dedication to faith, justice, and a virtuous path.

"Veer Bal Diwas is not merely a day of remembrance; it is a living stream of inspiration," the Union Minister added.

"It embodies the essence of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' and reflects the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh's vision of placing the nation first. In New India, we are committed to correcting past missteps and reviving our rich heritage. Honouring the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas through this initiative is a matter of great pride."

The Union Minister said, "I am confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary efforts and genuine respect for our heroes will continue to inspire the youth to understand their history and contribute to the nation's bright future. On this special day, I once again bow to the courage and determination of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who sacrificed their lives at the young age of 6 and 9, standing undeterred against the vast army of Aurangzeb."

Additionally, Union Minister Sonowal laid the foundation stone for a cultural centre at the Kacharibari Puberuan Sangha in Dibrugarh.

Funded through the MP Local Area Development Scheme, the Centre is envisioned as a significant hub for cultural and artistic excellence in the region.

