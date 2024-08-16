Sara celebrates 'Abba' Saif's birthday with brother Ibrahim, Kareena

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan on Friday celebrated the 54th birthday of her father and actor Saif Ali Khan, by bringing him a delicious chocolate cake.

Sara took to Instagram, where she has 45.7 million followers and shared pictures from Saif's birthday celebration at his residence.

The snap shows birthday boy Saif wearing a half white sleeve tee-shirt and blue denim jeans. Sara is wearing a blue sleeveless crop top and off-white trousers. Ibrahim, the younger brother of Sara, looked dapper in white shirt and blue denim jeans.

The photo also features Saif's second wife and actress Kareena Kapoor, who is donning an all denim outfit. The decoration shows balloons with 'best dad' written on it. Saif is seen cutting a chocolate cake.

The post is captioned as: "Happiest birthday Abba".

Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor, and Saif's sister-in-law posted a photo with the birthday boy and wrote: "Happy birthday Saifu".

Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan.

He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple have two children-- actress Sara and son Ibrahim. They got separated in 2004.

Saif married Kareena on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons--Taimur and Jeh.

He made his acting debut in 1993 with a leading role in the movie 'Parampara'. The action drama directed by Yash Chopra, featured an ensemble cast of Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna and Anupam Kher.

Saif has appeared in movies like 'Aashik Awara', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Kachche Dhaage', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'LOC Kargil', 'Omkara', 'Parineeta', 'Ta Ra Rum Pum', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Phantom', 'Tanhaji', and 'Vikram Vedha'.

He was last seen in the mythological action film 'Adipurush'.

Saif next has 'Devara: Part 1', Telugu action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Srikanth.

He also has 'Jewel Thief:The Red Sun Chapter' in the kitty.

Sara next has 'Metro... In Dino', 'Sky Force', and 'Eagle' in the kitty.

