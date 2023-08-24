Samsung unveils new monitor featuring world's first Dual UHD display

San Francisco, Aug 24 (IANS) Samsung on Thursday unveiled the new Odyssey Neo G9 monitor which features the world's first Dual UHD display along with Quantum Matrix Technology for higher picture quality.

The new Odyssey Neo G9 monitor comes in white colour and costs Rs 2,25,000, the tech giant said in a statement.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, customers can buy the monitor from the company's official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and all leading retail stores.

The new monitor delivers 7680×2160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen for the first time.

"With Odyssey Neo G9, we are introducing the future of gaming with state-of-the-art innovations. Industry first features such as Dual UHD display and new levels of speed through 240Hz refresh rate enable the Odyssey Neo G9 to make gaming a more lifelike experience for enthusiasts," said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

The Odyssey Neo G9's 1000R curved 57-inch screen uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification to deliver superior imaging in any gaming environment, from shadows to bright scenes.

"The Matte Display reduces light reflection on the screen, minimising distractions during the most intense gaming sessions," the company said.

It also boasts a DisplayPort 2.1 support, which transfers data approximately twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4.

"Equipped with Quantum Matrix Technology and Quantum Mini-LED that creates controlled brightness and perfect contrast for high-definition picture quality, Odyssey Neo G9 is the pinnacle of video visuals," the tech giant added.

The new monitor also comes with an ergonomic stand that allows users to adjust the monitor’s height or tilt to find the perfect angle.

Moreover, the slim design of the monitor is packed with Core Lighting+ & CoreSync providing an immersive ambiance to the gaming environment.

Also, the back panel of Odyssey Neo G9 mimics the game scenes and changes according to the colours on the screen.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.