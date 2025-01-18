Sadhguru terms Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency' as extraordinary

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Spiritual leader Sadhguru recently attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut’s biographical drama "Emergency" in Mumbai. Heaping praise on the 'Queen' actress' latest cinematic venture, Sadhguru termed the film as extraordinary.

Applauding Kangana Ranaut's performance in "Emergency, he said, “Playing popular roles is not easy and I think Kangana has done a great job in this film. A very complex subject but presented fantastic. For the scope of things that are there, to crush it into two and a half hours is not an easy thing to do.”

Shedding light on the importance of the movie for the younger generation, Sadhguru revealed, “I think for the younger generation, it’s very important, especially those of them who were not here at that time.”

The spiritual leader also highlighted how "Emergency" focuses on a crucial chapter in India’s history, “In two and a half hours, you get to see the major events that happened and shaped the nation in many ways. As a movie, it’s spectacularly presented. Both Kangana’s direction and her performance are extraordinary. It’s one of the finest performances I have seen.”

Aside from Sadhguru, Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" has been receiving a lot of praise from both critics and audiences.

Made under the direction of Kangana Ranaut, the historical drama talks about the infamous Indian Emergency. The movie features Kangana Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

With Kangana Ranaut in the lead, "Emergency" also features Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhary, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, Larry Newyorker, and Richard Klein in prominent roles, along with others.

Jointly bankrolled by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the tunes for the drama have been provided by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar. The screenplay, and dialogues for the flick have been written by Ritesh Shah. Rameshwar S. Bhagat and Tetsuo Nagata are on board the crew as editor and cinematographer respectively.

"Emergency" was released in the cinema halls on 17th January this year.

