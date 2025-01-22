Saba Pataudi gives shoutout to ‘unsung heroes’ for keeping Saif, his family safe

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan, has given a shoutout to the actor’s househelp and a staff member. She tagged them as “unsung heroes”

Saba took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a collage of the actor’s two staff members Eliyamma Philip and Geeta, who sustained injuries along with Saif after an intruder attacked during a robbery attempt in the star’s home on January 16.

Saba wrote: “The unsung heroes who literally pulled their weight when it mattered most! Bless you both n All those who contributed in keeping my brother and his family safe! You are the Best!”

The star, who is married to diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, was discharged from the hospital on January 21, after he underwent the medical procedures and made a recovery.

He was seen arriving at his house in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The actor was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denims, and was seen shaking hands with friends and neighbours, as he walked towards his den. The dressing on his neck was also visible through his collar.

Last week, a document pertaining to the insurance claim made by the actor went viral. It showed an initial requested amount of Rs 35, 98, 700 against an approved amount of Rs 250, 00, 000.

Saif was reportedly attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of January 16. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. He was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of January 16. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine.

