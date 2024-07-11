Russia not to participate in new Ukraine summit: Deputy FM Galuzin

Moscow, July 11 (IANS) Russia does not accept ultimatums and will not participate in a new summit on Ukraine, local media quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin as saying on Thursday.

"We are aware of Kyiv's and its Western sponsors' intentions to 'redeem' themselves after the failed peace summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in mid-June this year, and to attempt a similar event," he said, adding, "They are even considering inviting Russia."

While the specific location for the next summit has not been determined, Galuzin emphasised that the geographical location is not fundamentally important, Xinhua news agency reported.

"What matters more is the content, which must be extremely clear," he said.

Russia observes "a deliberate disregard for other initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian crisis," said Galuzin, calling this approach "another manifestation of fraud."

