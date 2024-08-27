Roger Binny leads BCCI officials in wishing Jay Shah on his election as ICC chairman

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday congratulated its Honorary Secretary Jay Shah on being elected unopposed as Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), becoming the latest cricket administrator from the country to take over a top post at the global level.

Jay Shah was on Tuesday elected unopposed to the prestigious position, reflecting the unanimous support and confidence of the ICC's Member Boards. His progression across different roles over the years and his unique foresight about the game have had a transformative impact on cricket globally. Shah’s appointment as ICC’s Independent Chair marks a significant milestone in the governance of international cricket.

Shah’s election marks a new chapter in the ICC's history and the BCCI is confident that under his leadership, cricket will continue to thrive and reach new heights. He will assume this prestigious role from December 1, 2024, the BCCI said in a release on Tuesday.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI said: “I take this opportunity to congratulate Jay Shah on his appointment as the independent chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He has been a strong pillar as the BCCI Honorary Secretary and the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). He has been a cornerstone in ideating and implementing some of the pathbreaking initiatives in cricket. As he takes over as the ICC Chairman, I am sure his foresight and leadership will further enhance the reputation and well-being of our beloved game.”

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President, said: “I would like to wish Jay Shah all the very best in his new role at the ICC. He has been a visionary and has taken great pride in making sure that the game of cricket reaches newer heights and reaches a wider audience. His forthright approach and astute leadership mean the game of cricket will continue to prosper across the globe.”

Ashish Shelar, BCCI Treasurer, who is among those whose names are doing the rounds as contenders to take over as Honorary Secretary, too congratulated Jay Shah.

“It has been a fantastic experience to witness how tirelessly and efficiently Jay Shah operates and strives to make the game of cricket a better place for everyone concerned. As I congratulate him on his landmark role, I am sure he will leave no stone unturned to bring more recognition, reach and laurels to the game,” said Shelar.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Joint Secretary, said: “From being a strong administrator at the grassroots level to leading by example in his role as the BCCI Secretary and ACC President, all of us have witnessed how Shah remains true to his belief of making the game bigger and better. In his tenure with the BCCI, he has helped the game grow exponentially. As he gears up for his new role, I am sure he will put his best foot forward to serve the game all of us love so dearly.”

