Roger Binny appoints Devajit Saikia as acting secretary of BCCI: Sources

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Assam's Devajit Saikia, the incumbent joint-secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been appointed as the acting secretary to discharge the duties till the post vacated by Jay Shah, who has assumed charge as Chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC), is filled up.

BCCI president Roger Binny appointed Devajit Saikia as acting secretary of the board, sources told IANS.

Sources said Binny wrote an email to Saikia on Saturday to inform him that as the post has got vacant because Jay Shah has been elected as the Chairperson of ICC, the election to the ICC has left the post of Hon. Secretary vacant.

Saikia has been appointed acting secretary in accordance with Rule 7 (1) (d) of the BCCI Rules and Regulations.

Rule 7 (1) (d) says, "The President shall, in the event of a vacancy or indisposition of an office-bearer, delegate the function to another office-bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or the indisposition ceases."

Accordingly, Binny delegated the functions of the secretary to Saikia till the post was duly filled up as per the processes laid down in the BCCI Rules and Regulations.

While appointing Saikia as action secretary, Binny extended his best wishes to him and expressed confidence that Saikia would perform the functions to the best of his "ability and with aplomb".

Meanwhile, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) extended its warmest congratulations to Devajit Saikia, BCCI Joint Secretary, on assuming charge as a Board Director, ICC, representing the BCCI.

"This remarkable achievement is a reflection of his unwavering passion for cricket and his tireless efforts to promote the sport globally. His expertise and vision will undoubtedly elevate the sport to new heights.

The President of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), Taranga Gogoi, and SecretaryTridib Konwar along with all members of the Apex Council, join in celebrating this remarkable achievement and wish him great success in his new role.," the ACA said in a message on social media.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.