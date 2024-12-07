Unrest in B’desh has delayed access to Chittagong port: Tripura Minister

Agartala, Dec 7 (IANS) The ongoing unrest in Bangladesh has disrupted the plans of operating international flights and delayed access to the Chittagong seaport, which is crucial for connectivity and trade with the northeastern states, a Tripura Minister said here on Saturday.

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury while addressing a regional seminar titled “Infrastructure in North East India - Challenges and Way Ahead”, said that earlier the Bangladesh government in principle agreed to allow the use of the Chittagong international seaport by the northeastern states of India.

The Bangladesh government also earlier agreed to operate international flights between Agartala and the neighbouring country, the minister said, adding that operationalisation of the ‘Maitri Setu’ over the Feni River was also delayed.

The ‘Maitri Setu’, built at the Indian expenditure, connects Sabroom in southern Tripura with Chittagong sea port in Bangladesh via Ramgarh.

The Chittagong seaport is just 72 km from Sabroom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his former Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the Maitri setu on March 9, 2021.

The 1.888 km long double-lane bridge was built by India at a cost of around Rs 129 crore.

Expressing optimism, the Minister hoped for a swift return to normalcy in Bangladesh to resume these vital connections.

Chowdhury highlighted the commitment of the current central government towards developing the northeast, a region that had lagged behind since Independence.

He cited the Union Finance Minister’s allocation of Rs 1.34 lakh crore for infrastructure and communication in the region, along with the ongoing construction of over 4,000 km of national highways.

For Tripura alone, projects worth Rs 4,000 crore are currently underway, he said.

The Minister credited the “double engine government” for this rapid progress, highlighting projects worth Rs 500 crore aimed at boosting tourism infrastructure, with financial assistance from central and external agencies.

He asserted that these initiatives would create significant employment and livelihood opportunities in Tripura.

Chowdhury underscored the visible transformation in infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, and education under the incumbent central and state governments, praising the role of engineers in nation-building.

The seminar brought together experts and stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in Northeast India’s infrastructure development, charting a roadmap for sustainable growth in the region.

The seminar was organised by the Indian Buildings Congress, Tripura Chapter, in collaboration with PWD Urban Development, PWD Rural Development, and Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.