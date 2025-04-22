Modi govt working for sustainability with 'unwavering' commitment, says HM Shah on Earth Day

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) As the world observed Earth Day on Tuesday, leaders across the political spectrum reaffirmed their commitment to environmental protection and praised the Modi government's continued push for sustainable development, climate responsibility, and ecological balance.

Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, commemorates global efforts for environmental preservation. First held in 1970, the event now spans more than 193 countries, engaging over a billion people through coordinated activities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to the social media platform X to extend greetings and underline the government's dedication to eco-conscious governance.

"Heartfelt greetings to all on World Earth Day. Mother Earth cradles life and nourishes the ecosystem necessary for us to grow and evolve. It is our duty to return the benevolence with the utmost care to protect and enhance the health of Mother Earth," he wrote.

"The Modi govt is steering global initiatives for sustainable development, serving the cause with unwavering commitment. I also applaud the conservationists who are working towards making our planet better," he said.

Later in the day, HM Shah is also scheduled to attend the 'Save The Earth Conclave: Bamboo for a Resilient Future', hosted by the Phoenix Foundation in New Delhi.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda echoed similar sentiments in his Earth Day message, highlighting key government-led environmental projects.

"On World Earth Day, we come together to celebrate our planet and raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation. Let's not limit this commitment to just one day -- every action we take should reflect our duty towards Mother Earth," he wrote.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our government has prioritised environmental conservation through initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', 'Namami Gange Programme', and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, encouraging everyone to protect and nurture our earth," Nadda added.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also called on citizens to participate actively in Earth conservation efforts.

In his post on X, he urged, "Come, on this occasion let us all take a pledge to make our earth green and clean. Plant trees, take care of them."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the traditional Indian ethos of living in harmony with nature.

"On 'World Earth Day', heartfelt greetings to the people of the state and all those dedicated to environmental protection! Let us, following the slogan of Indian culture 'Mata Bhoomi: Putroham Prithivya', be resolved to keep Mother Earth, the sustainer and lifeline of the entire creation, green and clean," he said on social media.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government's commitment to building a clean and green national capital.

"Inspired by the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we are moving ahead with the spirit of climate responsibility and environmental stewardship," she said in a post on X.

"Let's join hands to protect our environment, conserve our resources, and leave behind a healthier planet for generations to come. Together, let's build a Green Delhi," she added.

In a significant step towards sustainable urban transport, the Delhi Chief Minister was also set to launch over 250 air-conditioned mini-electric buses named DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchanges) on Tuesday.

These green-coloured, nine-metre-long buses are aimed at solving the last-mile connectivity issues, along with the issue of pollution in the national capital and mark a transformative phase in the city's public transport sector.

However, the plan was cancelled because of the national mourning organised in honour of Pope Francis.

