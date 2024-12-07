Assam CM attends first-ever reunion of chiefs of Assam Police

Guwahati, Dec 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the first-ever reunion seminar of the chiefs of Assam Police at the DGP Office at Ulubari in Guwahati on Friday evening, officials said.

The reunion seminar of IPS officers of the Assam segment is an opportunity for the police officers who have worked as DGP, Assam, DGP Meghalaya, and head of CAPFs.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the first-ever reunion seminar of Assam Police Chiefs is a unique opportunity for serving the police personnel to learn from the invaluable experiences of those who served and built a world-class police force for a secured Assam.

He said that the seminar is not just a formal gathering; it is a profound tribute to the invaluable contributions, which have not only shaped the identity and achievements of the Assam Police but also contributed immensely to the security and unity of India.

The Chief Minister said that the seminar is an extraordinary platform where serving officers, currently carrying the mantle of law enforcement, can engage with and learn from the vanguards, who have walked this challenging path before them.

He mentioned that the former chiefs faced immense odds, dealt with multifaceted crises, and upheld the dignity of their profession with unmatched integrity and grit.

“As we stand together today, we celebrate not only the illustrious legacy of the former chiefs but also their continuing influence on the law enforcement and security fabric of our state and country. This gathering is a timely moment to reflect on our past achievements, draw lessons from the experiences of our stalwarts, and collectively chart a roadmap for the future. This platform is an opportunity to renew our commitment to uphold the rule of law, protect our borders, and secure a brighter and safer tomorrow for generations to come,” the Chief Minister said.

Appreciating the role of the former DGPs, the Chief Minister said that the DGPs, who led the force during some of the most turbulent periods in history, cannot be overstated. Their vision, leadership, and resilience have been instrumental in guiding the Assam Police through times of uncertainty and crisis. The former chiefs of Assam Police laid the foundation for a robust law enforcement apparatus that could withstand and overcome the adversities it faced, the Chief Minister added.

Sarma said that the impact of militancy has left a deep imprint on the brave police personnel who also bore the brunt, often facing life-threatening situations while striving to restore peace and order.

“Despite these adversities, the Assam Police displayed unparalleled resilience and unwavering commitment to their duties. They remained steadfast against anti-social elements, safeguarding the state from all crisis,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that the state government has taken a series of steps to technologically empower Assam police to enable them to deal with the new age crimes and their manifestations.

He said that the Assam police personnel are being given training in forensic science to deal with complicated cases.

