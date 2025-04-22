Heatwave intensifies in Bihar, IMD issues yellow alert for 31 districts

Patna, April 22 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 31 districts as hot weather conditions continue to rise in Bihar.

In the past two days alone, daytime temperatures have spiked by as much as 10 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures crossing 42 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state.

Dehri recorded the highest temperature at 42.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Gaya (41.8 degrees Celsius) and Aurangabad (41.7 degrees Celsius). Other districts reported similar scorching conditions, such as Gopalganj - 40.2 degrees Celsius, Bhojpur - 40.0 degrees Celsius, Buxar - 40.9 degrees Celsius and Sasaram - 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius in Chhapra, indicating warmer nights that provide little relief from the heat.

The Meteorological Centre, Patna, has predicted a further rise in temperature this week, especially between April 22-24.

West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan and Saran districts will record an increase in temperature. Besides, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Samastipur, and Patna, Arwal, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Nalanda, Nawada and Gaya would be worst affected.

While the forecasted temperatures may range between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, humidity will worsen public comfort.

The heat spike is attributed to hot winds blowing across the region, coupled with a lack of cloud cover.

A Western Disturbance is expected to approach the Western Himalayan region from April 24, which could bring some changes in the weather patterns across Bihar.

With the heatwave intensifying, the public is advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.

The Meteorological Department officials also advised people to stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing. Schools and colleges may consider adjusting timing to protect students. Special care should be taken for the elderly, infants, and those with health conditions.

