My main goal for this year is to play the junior grand slams, teenage tennis star Maaya Rajeshwaran

Pune, April 5 (IANS) After her sensational run at the WTA Mumbai Open, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran joins the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group-1 as a reserve player. Organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA), the prestigious tournament will take place at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex from April 8 to April 12.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Maaya highlighted her goals for the year, stating, “My main goal for this year is to play the junior grand slams, while also playing in the women’s category. Hopefully, I can win a junior slam in the coming years, that is my mid-term goal.”

The 15-year-old also spoke about her recent achievements at the Mumbai Open that catapulted her into the national spotlight. “The wildcard opportunity for the Mumbai Open was something special. The funny thing is that wasn’t even part of the plan for me. It was MSLTA and Sunder Iyer sir who gave me a wildcard opportunity and I’m grateful for that”, she said.

“As soon as I got the wildcard, I knew how good the opportunity was. Even after I won the first match, I was happy with the way I played but I wasn’t satisfied with winning a match because the ultimate goal was qualification”, Maaya added.

Entering the tournament as a wildcard, Maaya went toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the world. Reflecting on her performance, she mentioned, “I’m happy that it was a very good run. At this point in my career, I’m at a transition phase from juniors to women’s and that tournament really helped me with a breakthrough. So, I’m very happy with that.”

Sharing her excitement ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup taking place in Pune, Maaya stated, “I’m really happy that this is happening in our country. It’s my first time on the Indian team. For every athlete that plays a sport, their first goal is to play for the country. I’ve been part of a lot of junior teams before but playing in the women’s team is the actual goal. So, I’m delighted that I’m part of the team and I’m thankful that the association selected me. Hopefully, we do well. I’d also request everyone to come watch and support us because that makes a huge difference”, she concluded.

