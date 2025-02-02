Ritik Ghanshani undergoes massive physical transformation for back-to-back projects

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Ritik Ghanshani was last seen in Akshay Kumar's action entertainer "Sky Force". He was seen essaying the role of Prakash ‘Panther’ Rajput in the film. The actor underwent a drastic physical transformation to bring authenticity to his character.

Director Abhishek Anil Kapur was of the opinion that Ritik Ghanshani needed to gain 10 kgs to look the part. Rising to the challenge, he put on the weight within just 20 days with the help of a personal trainer.

After "Sky Force", Ritik Ghanshani will be stepping into the lead role in Rajshri Productions’ debut web series "Bada Naam Karenge". In order to play the part, the actor had to shed the extra 10 kgs gained for "Sky Force".

Sharing his journey of undergoing the physical transformation, Ritik Ghanshani said, “For the role I had to put on 10 kgs within 20 days. Then as soon as Sky Force got over, I had 20 days to lose those 10 extra kgs. As an actor, I believe in pushing my limits to do justice to every character I play.”

Additionally, talking about his character in the forthcoming series, "Bada Naam Karenge", Ritik Ghanshani stated. “Growing up, I was always told to be someone like Prem from Vivah. Sooraj sir made green flags popular even before it was a thing! When I got the opportunity to play such a character, I was absolutely on cloud nine. I have always wanted to be a household name, to be loved and admired by dadis and aunties, and now I finally have that opportunity.”

The core cast of "Bada Naam Karenge" includes Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani.

Directed by 'Gullak' fame Palash Vaswani, the show will share the tale of a modern couple Rishabh and Surbhi as they attempt to navigate their dreams while embracing the warmth of traditional family values.

