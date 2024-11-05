Ridley Scott reveals what led to Paul Mescal’s casting in ‘Gladiator 2’

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Director Ridley Scott, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Gladiator 2’, has revealed how he zeroed down on actor Paul Mescal for the lead role in the film.

The director shared that he first noticed Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius, when he starred in the acclaimed Anglo-Irish television series ‘Normal People’.

Talking about the same, the director said in a statement, “He reminded me of Richard Harris crossed with a very young Albert Finney. He seemed a very sound, solid, and sympathetic actor. As this story in the script started to evolve, I kept thinking about him. I knew that he was a very good theatre actor, which to me is a plus. Theatre actors keep me honest. I tend to be very visual and move like lightning. They like to know about the story and the characters between each take”.

Paul Mescal has become one of the most sought after young talents in the film industry.

Producer Douglas Wick said, “Finding a follow-up for the first movie was a daunting task — particularly since we had killed off our two leads! That meant we either had to find a new star or make one. It was an incredible risk on a big movie to choose an actor who’s never carried one. And our protagonist also had to be credible as an action hero. Ridley, the producers and the studio all held hands with Paul and jumped off a cliff. We would soon discover that Paul is one of those once-in-a-generation talents who always lands on his feet”.

‘Gladiator 2’ also stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and the legendary Denzel Washington.

The film is set to release in India on November 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in 4DX & IMAX.

