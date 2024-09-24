RG Kar tragedy: Forensic surgeon, former medical superintendent at CBI office for questioning

Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Forensic surgeon Dr Apurba Biswas, who was part of the team conducting the autopsy of the body of the raped and murdered junior woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital last month, was at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Salt Lake office in northern Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon for questioning in the case.

At the same time, the investigating officials have also issued notice to the medical college and hospital's former Medical Superintendent & Vice Principal Sanjay Vashisth to be present at the CBI office on Tuesday only.

This is the second time that Biswas has been questioned by the CBI officials in the matter. He faced a similar interrogation on September 22. On that day, he told media persons that a neighbour of the victim’s family, who claimed himself to be an uncle of the victim, was insisting on a quick post-mortem of the body on August 9.

The victim’s body was recovered from the seminar hall within the R.G Kar complex on the morning of August 9.

Sources said that already the CBI officials have detected a number of flaws in the post-mortem process like the amateurish language used in the autopsy report, especially regarding the mention of wounds on the victim’s body and the lackadaisical videography of the process of post-mortem. In such a situation, the investigating officials feel that the statements of the member of the post-mortem team are extremely crucial to carry forward the investigation further, sources added.

The CBI officials also feel that a second post-mortem of the body of the victim could have been extremely handy in the investigation process since more details could have surfaced from that. The victim’s parents have already alleged that their plea for preservation of the body of the victim was totally overlooked during the initial investigation which was carried out by Kolkata Police before the charge of the probe was handed over to CBI.

