UN chief gravely alarmed by escalating situation between Lebanon and Israel: spokesman

United Nations, Sep 24 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is gravely alarmed by the escalating situation along the Blue Line -- a buffer zone separating Israel and Lebanon -- and the large number of civilian casualties, including children and women, being reported by the Lebanese authorities, his spokesman said.

The UN chief is also deeply alarmed by the thousands of displaced persons, amid the most intense Israeli bombing campaign since last October, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that the Secretary-General is also gravely alarmed by the continued strikes by Hezbollah into Israel, the statement said Guterres expressed grave concern for the safety of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line, including UN personnel, and strongly condemns the loss of lives.

Guterres reiterates the urgent need for immediate de-escalation and that all efforts be devoted to a diplomatic solution, and his call for all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and ensure they are not put in harm's way, the statement said.

"He also reminds all actors of their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of all UN personnel and assets," and "urges the parties to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities to restore stability," the statement said.

Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on Monday resulted in 356 deaths, including 24 children and 42 women, with 1,246 others injured, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said on Monday that Israel was preparing for "the next phases" after launching large-scale airstrikes in Lebanon earlier in the day.

