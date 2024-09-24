T10 is incredibly tough but has a big future: Colin Munro

Harare, Sep 24 (IANS) Former New Zealand cricketer Colin Munro shared his take on the T10 format, calling it a bit different and added that for tournaments like Zim Afro T10, the planning has to be done every single day.

Munro, who is playing for Durban Wolves, said Zim Afro T10 is a kind of tournament where the player needs to level up the mental game rather than the physical.

"I think it's different for everyone. But there's no space for selfishness in this game (format). You have to go out there and go hard. It's like the last five overs of a T20. You can just get used to the pace of the wicket but you have to go hard. It's kind of a tournament where you plan every single day. You just level up the mental game rather than physical. It's just about what happens today and then moving on tomorrow and starting afresh," Munro said.

According to Munro, the T10 is an exciting format and is growing quickly in different parts of the world. "I always say that you go to places and wherever you go, you try to give back and grow the game a little bit. I have played a lot of cricket around the world and I can pass on some knowledge to the guys around.

The boys have been quite open. I have told them that I'm open for an opportunity to have a chat if they want to come. Whether they are young or whether they are learning to play this format, I'm not even that experienced (in this format).

"I guess I have played 15-20 T10 games. So, these guys out there haven't played much T20 cricket but a lot more T10. So, if I can pass on some knowledge to somebody and they can pass it on to someone else, that's how you grow the game.

Cricket has got so friendly now. You play against these same guys in different tournaments, rub shoulders against them and this format of the game is growing quickly, so, it's exciting."

Munro believes that T10 is incredibly tough mentally but is a great format to get people involved and has a big future.

"T10 is a great game to get people involved. Like, we are having three games every day. People come down to watch it, it's a blockbuster, and there is action happening all the time.

Even in T20s, there's a period of time where the game can slow down a little bit. But in T10, you don't have that opportunity. I think there's a big future for it. I find T10 incredibly tough mentally. You can see in Europe, they are playing T10 now and it's growing now," he concluded.

