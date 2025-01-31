Residents of MP's Manasa thanks PM Modi for getting fresh water access under AMRUT 2.0 scheme

Neemuch, Jan 31 (IANS) In a transformative shift for the residents of Madhya Pradesh's Manasa, women are extending their heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing pure drinking water to their homes through the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

Prime Minister Modi's vision of providing every household in India with clean drinking water is being realised in Manasa, a town in the state's Neemuch district. Under the ambitious AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the thirst of the town's residents is being quenched with clean, accessible water – a change that has been particularly impactful for the women of the region.

Launched on October 1, 2021, AMRUT 2.0 aims to deliver a variety of urban improvements, including the provision of functional water tap connections, sewerage and septage management, and the rejuvenation of water bodies and green spaces. The goal is to make cities self-reliant, sustainable, and equipped with water security.

In Manasa, the local Municipal Council has worked hard to make this vision a reality. They’ve constructed three large water tanks, two sizable sump wells, and a four-lakh-litre intake well, ensuring every home now has access to clean drinking water. New pumps have been installed at the Chambaleshwar Filter Plant, located 23 km away, while an 18-km pipeline has been laid out of the 28-km planned pipeline.

The restoration of two key water bodies, Rampuriya Pond and Ram Talai, has further improved the town's water infrastructure. These ponds have been beautified with embankments, paver blocks, green spaces, a boundary wall, and excellent lighting, creating an inviting environment for residents to visit and relax.

Before the implementation of the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, many parts of Manasa, including areas like Rameshwaram Colony, faced severe water scarcity. Residents had to rely on distant sources for water or buy water tankers, often at great inconvenience and cost. Now, thanks to the new infrastructure, even the most remote colonies are receiving a steady supply of fresh, potable water.

Speaking to IANS, Pooja Dhanotiya from Rameshwaram Colony's resident, shared her gratitude: "Earlier, there was no tap water in our colony, and we had to walk long distances for water. Thanks to PM Modi’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme, now pure water flows to every home."

Durga Nagda, another resident, echoed these sentiments: "We never had tap water before, but now thanks to Modi ji’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme, we have easy access to safe drinking water. I am deeply grateful."

Lalita from Ramnagar also shared how life has improved: "We used to depend on water tankers, but now the taps installed under AMRUT 2.0 give us clean, reliable water. This is a huge relief for us."

Seema Ajay Tiwari, President of the Nagar Parishad Manasa, proudly spoke of the scheme's success: "Under AMRUT 2.0, we have achieved what we set out to do. With 18 km of water pipelines in place and the intake well and three large water tanks now operational, we are providing clean water to every home. Additionally, the rejuvenation of Rampuriya and Ram Talai ponds, with the creation of green spaces and proper lighting, ensures that residents can enjoy these spaces while also benefiting from better water access."

Tiwari emphasised the scheme's importance for women. "Women are often at the forefront when it comes to managing household water needs. PM Modi understood this, and his efforts have made sure that every woman in our community has access to pure drinking water."

