Centre expands Aadhaar authentication to boost good governance, ease of living

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) In a bid to help improve transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process, the Centre on Friday expanded Aadhaar authentication to government and private entities for providing various services in the public interest boosting innovation, knowledge and public service enhancement.

The IT Ministry notified the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2025 under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016.

According to the ministry, the amendment seeks to enhance the scope and utility of Aadhaar authentication to further promote good governance, social welfare, innovation, and knowledge dissemination allowing the usage of Aadhaar for improving service delivery and, thereby, enhancing ease of living for residents and enabling better access to various services for them.

The amendment would help people seamlessly avail the services of e-commerce, travel, tourism, hospitality and health sector etc. being provided by entities other than government entities also.

The amendment enables both government and non-government entities to avail Aadhaar authentication service for providing various services in the public interest for related specific purposes like enablement of innovation, spread of knowledge, promoting ease of living of residents and enabling better access to services for them.

“This will help both the service providers as well as the service seekers to have trusted transactions,” according to the MeitY.

Any entity seeking Aadhaar authentication will be required to apply with the details of intended requirements to the concerned ministry or department of the Central or the State government in a format being made available on a portal for this purpose.

“The applications will be examined by UIDAI and MeitY will issue the approval based on the recommendation of UIDAI. The concerned ministry or department of the Central or State Government will notify the entity for Aadhaar usage after receiving confirmation from MeitY,” the ministry informed.

