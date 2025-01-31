Ranji Trophy Round-up: Saurashtra, Mumbai in driver's seat; Kerala register emphatic win

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Former champions Mumbai inched closer to a dominant win over Meghalaya, posting a massive 671/7 before declaring on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Group A clash at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday. In other matches, Kerala thrashed Bihar while Madhya Pradesh rode on twin double centuries to reach a massive score against Uttar Pradesh and Bengal, Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu take a strong position against their respective opponents on the second day of their matches.

In Mumbai, centuries by Siddhesh Lad (145), Akash Anand (103), and Shams Mulani (100*), along with valuable knocks from Ajinkya Rahane (96) and Shardul Thakur (84), powered them to a first-innings lead of 585. Meghalaya struggled in response, reaching 27/2 in their second innings at stumps. They were bowled out for just 86 in their first innings.

Kerala vs Bihar

Jalaj Saxena’s twin five-wicket hauls ensured Kerala’s innings and 169 runs victory over Bihar inside two days. After adding 49 runs to their overnight total, Kerala’s disciplined bowling skittled out Bihar twice in under 65 overs, with only six batters managing double digits across both innings.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh’s run-fest continued in Indore as Harsh Gawli (258) and captain Shubham Sharma (208) converted their centuries into double tons, adding 373 for the second wicket. Their mammoth 670/7 declared saw Uttar Pradesh respond positively, racing to 95/0 in just 15 overs, led by Abhishek Goswami’s unbeaten 66.

Bengal vs Punjab

Bengal extended their advantage at Eden Gardens, thanks to Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal’s 111 and Abishek Porel’s brisk 52, giving them a 152-run lead. Punjab faltered in their second innings, slipping to 64/3 at stumps, still trailing by 88.

Saurashtra VS Assam

Saurashtra’s spinners put them in control, with Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (4-61) helping bowl out Assam for 164. Enforcing the follow-on, Saurashtra saw Assam improve to 67/1 but still need 243 more to make them bat again. Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara missed a century, falling for 99 as Saurashtra posted 474.

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu

Sai Kishore (5-43) and Ajith Ram (4-30) put Tamil Nadu in a strong position, bowling Jharkhand out for 154 and setting a 234-run target. However, TN ended the day in a precarious spot at 137/5, with Vijay Shankar (33*) holding firm. They still require 97 runs to win the match.

Andhra VS Rajasthan

Rajasthan held a slender edge in Vizianagaram, reaching 95/7 in their second innings with a lead of 133. Manav Suthar (4-65) and Khaleel Ahmed (3-25) earlier helped secure a first-innings lead of 38 before Andhra’s Prithvi Raj Yarra (4-34) fought back.

Karnataka vs Haryana

Haryana skipper Ankit Kumar’s 118 kept his team in the hunt against Karnataka, finishing the day at 232/5, 72 behind. Karnataka, however, rued a lower-order collapse, adding just 18 runs in the morning to finish their first innings for 304.

Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir

J&K are on course for another big win after upsetting Mumbai last week. With Shubham Khajuria’s unbeaten 67 leading the way, they reached 125/2, extending their lead to 205. Earlier, Sahil Lotra (4-26) and Abid Mushtaq (3-56) helped them restrict Baroda to 166.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh

Sanjeet Desai (123 not out) and Aayush Pandey (99) led Chhattisgarh’s reply as they finished at 310/4, gaining a first-innings lead of 27. The duo’s partnerships helped steady the hosts on an easing pitch.

Maharashtra vs Tripura

Siddhesh Veer (93 not out) and Yash Kshirsagar (71) helped Maharashtra to reach 235/3, closing in on Tripura’s 270. Rajneesh Gurbani (4-37) and Hitesh Walunj (4-67) earlier triggered a collapse, bowling out Tripura from 241/5 to 270.

Vidarbha VS Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal’s classy 136 helped Hyderabad secure a 136-run first-innings lead, despite no other batter crossing fifty. Vidarbha responded steadily, reaching 56/2 but still needing 80 more to make Hyderabad bat again.

