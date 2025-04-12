Muslim community upset over LoP’s silence on Waqf Bill, says Mayawati

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has launched a broadside on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his silence during the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Drawing parallels with the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), she alleged that LoP Gandhi’s silence has triggered resentment among the Muslim community.

Taking to X on Saturday, Mayawati questioned the Congress MP's inaction.

“Is it appropriate for the Leader of Opposition to remain silent during the lengthy debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha? Especially when the Opposition has flagged it as a violation of constitutional provisions -- just like the CAA? The Muslim community’s anger over this silence is only natural. This has also created discomfort within the INDIA bloc,” she wrote.

The BSP leader further accused both the Congress and the BJP of betraying the interests of marginalised communities.

“Parties like the Congress and BJP are equally responsible for undermining the rights of Bahujans by rendering their reservations ineffective -- both in government employment and in education. Religious minorities should also be cautious of their hollow promises,” she said.

The former UP Chief Minister further added that such policies have worsened the condition of Bahujans in Uttar Pradesh.

“Bahujans are facing distress in every sector while BJP workers act with impunity. The growing privatisation of electricity and other public sectors is adding to the problems. The government must uphold its constitutional duty to ensure public welfare,” she said.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament and received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu, has now become law.

However, the legislation has sparked opposition from Congress, AIMIM, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). They have all filed separate petitions in the Supreme Court challenging its constitutional validity.

Meanwhile, protests against the new law have erupted in various parts of the country. In Uttar Pradesh, the police remain on alert amid heightened tensions.

Religious leaders have urged the Muslim community to maintain peace and avoid any form of violent demonstration. Several Opposition parties have also expressed their support for the ongoing protests.

