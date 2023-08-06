Reliance accelerates progress on its Net Zero journey; achieves net reduction in air emissions despite growing energy consumption

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) RIL's air emissions across various categories came down markedly during FY23 from the FY22 levels despite growing production and energy consumption.

The company has a continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) that enables adherence to local standards for SOx, NOx, and TPM emissions.

Reliance continues to meet its growing energy demands with sources that have minimal environmental impacts. Reliance achieved a 115 per cent jump in its renewable energy consumption during FY23.

"During FY 2022-23, renewable energy consumption across the Company's operations saw an increase of 115 per cent year-on-year. The Dahej and Hazira manufacturing units generated 6.1 million GJ of renewable energy, accounting for over 90 per cent of the total green energy produced in the fiscal year by the Company," mentioned the annual report.

Over and above that Reliance achieved a net 2.53 million GJ energy savings during FY23 through conservation efforts.

The Company is leveraging the expertise and experience of its New Energy Council (NEC), a group of leading global technocrats and thought leaders, to accelerate its transition to clean energy, mentioned the annual report.

Reliance considers enhancing the energy efficiency of its operations as an important step to achieve its Net Carbon Zero target.

In line with this, the Company emphasises implementing best-in-class technologies and maintenance practices to optimise energy consumption at applicable sites.

During FY23, the energy efficiency improvement initiatives resulted in energy savings of 2.5 million GJ for RIL, as against 2.11 million GJ in FY22.

Dedicated Energy Teams pursue relentless monitoring of energy performance at all RIL sites and at the group level.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.