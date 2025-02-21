Rekha Gupta govt terminates AAP volunteers, other staff posted by Kejriwal, Atishi offices

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The BJP’s new government in Delhi led by Rekha Gupta has relieved from duties all officials or employees who were deployed by the previous AAP government in diverted capacity in the offices of Chief Minister and Ministers and sent them back to their respective departments, said an official on Friday.

A note prepared by Deputy Secretary (Services) Bhairab Dutt on “Termination of co-terminus appointments in the offices of Chief Minister or Ministers” was circulated among all departments on Thursday, reminding them about the impending fresh appointments.

The government order said that the formation of a newly-elected government warrants fresh appointment of staff of all categories as appointments automatically get terminated on the resignation of the then Chief Minister and Ministers.

Accordingly, the deployment and appointment of officers has to take place afresh after taking of oath and assumption of office by the new Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers, it said.

While terminating the services of the AAP government’s appointees – mostly consultants, advisers or officers on special duties -- Deputy Secretary Dutt cited the Central government’s instructions for the appointment of co-terminus staff.

“Whenever new Ministers are appointed, Ministries/Departments of Government of India have been authorised to create, on their personal staff, posts of various grades. Such posts are to be continued by the Ministries/Departments as long as the Ministers concerned hold office and are to be treated as automatically abolished on their demitting office,” it said.

In other words, the posts created on the personal staff of the Ministers are co-terminus with the tenure of the Ministers.

Accordingly, all co-terminus appointments made earlier in the office(s) of former Chief Minster/Cabinet Ministers stand terminated. The offices of the Chief Minister and Ministers will submit fresh proposals to the General Administration Department (GAD) for co-terminus appointments, according to the government order.

To avoid confusion, regular staff of DANICS/DSS/Steno cadre will continue to work in their respective offices under the newly sworn-in Chief Minister/Minsters till further orders, it said.

