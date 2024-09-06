Karnataka: Reeling under MUDA & tribal welfare scams, Siddaramaiah govt accuses BJP of Covid fund swindling

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (IANS) Even as the Siddaramaiah government is facing flak over the MUDA scam, the Congress has gone for a tit-for-tat alleging misappropriation of funds meant to fight Covid during the BJP government in the state led by then Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa.

Sources said that the Congress government is pinning its hopes on the missing Covid files, believing they could reveal the involvement of prominent BJP leaders, which the party plans to use as a defence against the BJP's strategy to intensify its agitation on MUDA scam.

Though the judicial commission appointed to investigate the matter by the Siddaramaiah government has only submitted a preliminary report, prominent Congress leaders and ministers have claimed that a scam involving thousands of crores took place during the Covid pandemic.

They have also called for the punishment of the then-Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa and former Health Minister and BJP MP K. Sudhakar, raising concerns of vindictive politics.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also vehemently mentioned the action against 'guilty' BJP leaders in the alleged Covid scam while defending himself in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the Tribal Welfare Development Board scams.

Meanwhile, a high-level committee of IAS officers, including Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, L.K. Ateeq, and others, will begin reviewing the preliminary report on the alleged Covid mismanagement by the previous BJP government starting Friday.

Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission recently submitted the preliminary report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The government has extended the Commission's timeline by another six months to complete the investigation and submit a final report.

The high-level committee was earlier given a month to submit its findings. Despite repeated requests from the Commission, the required files have not been provided, and this issue among others will be addressed by the high-level committee.

During the cabinet meeting held on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah discussed in detail the submission of the preliminary report, which consists of five to six volumes on the Covid scam. The cabinet decided to hand over the preliminary report for analysis and study to initiate appropriate action. Earlier, the Public Accounts Committee, headed by Minister for Law H.K. Patil had also submitted a report on irregularities by the BJP government during the Covid pandemic.

Sources said that the Congress government initially claimed that misappropriation during the Covid pandemic amounted to thousands of crores. However, the Congress party is now maintaining that it is a scam of more than hundreds of crores. Minister H.K. Patil has stated that the Commission’s report indicates that important files are missing and that there are discrepancies in the procurement of medicines.

The decision to hand over the preliminary report to contemplate future steps has also raised criticism. Some argue that in the absence of a complete report, it is difficult to establish the roles and responsibilities allegedly involving then-CM Yediyurappa, former Minister Sudhakar, and others as charged by the Congress.

Former Minister and BJP MP K. Sudhakar stated that he had made decisions in the interest of saving lives, without being overly concerned with protocols and procedures. He has also expressed his readiness to face the investigation and its consequences.

Sources reveal that the Congress party’s strategy is to counter the BJP’s allegations regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the Tribal Welfare Development Board scams, which allegedly involve CM Siddaramaiah. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had announced plans to organise a second massive foot march in the state against CM Siddaramaiah.

