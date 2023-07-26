Ranchi court imposes Rs 500 fine on Ameesha Patel in cheque bounce case

Ranchi, July 26 (IANS) The civil court in Ranchi has imposed a fine of Rs 500 on actress Ameesha Patel after her counsel did not turn out to cross-examine a prosecution witness in the cheque bounce case filed against her.

The court fixed August 7 as the next date of hearing while imposing the fine on Patel.

The cheque bounce case against Patel dates back to 2018 when a Jharkhand-based film producer, Ajay Kumar Singh, filed a case after a cheque from the actress bounced.

Patel started facing trial in person after her attempt to get an exemption from personal appearance failed. On May 5, the high court dismissed her petition and directed her to surrender before the trial court.

Patel surrendered before the Ranchi court of senior division judge DN Shukla, on June 17. After the surrender, the court granted her bail on two bail bonds of Rs 10,000 each.

As per the petitioner Ajay Kumar Singh, Ameesha Patel took Rs 2.5 crore from him in the name of music making, but she did not take any step in this direction. Later, Ameesha took 2.5 crore for film making as well.

As per the agreement between both the parties, when the film did not release in 2018, Ajay Singh asked for the money. Later, after much procrastination, Ameesha gave two checks of Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh, which bounced. Thereafter, Ajay Singh sued Ameesha Patel.

