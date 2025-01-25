Rana’s interrogation will expose ISI-Lashkar links in Mumbai attack, says Ujjwal Nikam

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Renowned Special Public Prosecutor of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Ujjwal Nikam, has hailed the US Supreme Court's decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana, an alleged conspirator in the 26/11 terror attacks, to India.

"This is a major victory for the Indian government," Nikam stated while addressing the media on Saturday.

He explained that Rana’s appeal to the US Supreme Court, which argued against extradition citing his conviction in a Chicago court, was firmly rejected.

"The U.S. government opposed his petition, emphasising the need for him to face trial in India. The US Supreme Court's decision paves the way for his extradition," Nikam elaborated.

Talking about the potential impact of Rana's interrogation, Nikam said, "This is an essential step forward. His questioning might unveil new dimensions of the Pakistan Army's involvement in the 26/11 terror attack."

Recalling his earlier interrogation of David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator in the Mumbai attack case, Nikam added, "Headley revealed the deep-seated collusion between Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Similarly, Rana's testimony could provide critical insights into the ISI-Lashkar nexus."

Prominent political figures also commented on the development. Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam credited Prime Minister Modi's effective foreign diplomacy for the extradition.

He said, “The path has been cleared to bring Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India. This is a major triumph for the country. His interrogation will once again expose Pakistan's infamous role in global terrorism."

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), however, asked when other culprits would be brought to justice.

“This is a routine judicial process. While it's commendable, we must also question the broader issue. When will other culprits like Nirav Modi, Dawood Ibrahim, and Tiger Memon be brought to justice? These matters cannot be overlooked."

NCP (SP) leader Fahad Ahmad said, "While it is better late than never, we must focus on extracting as much information as possible from the accused. However, this should be a non-partisan effort, free from attempts to seek political credit or portray oneself as a hero. An investigation into the delays in handling this case is necessary to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future."

Earlier, the US Supreme Court cleared Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, dismissing his review petition against the move, that is being seen as an outcome of President Trump assuming charge of the country.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case. This was Rana's last legal chance not to be extradited to India.

Rana on November 13 filed a "petition for a writ of certiorari" before the US Supreme Court which was denied by the top court, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the American President.

Rana, 64, is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles.

