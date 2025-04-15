‘Band Of Maharajas’ actress Alankrita Sahai permanently shifts from Chandigarh to Mumbai

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Model-turned-actress Alankrita Sahai, who has worked on projects such as ‘Band Of Maharajas,’ ‘Love Per Square Foot,’ and ‘Namaste England’, is experiencing the feeling of 'homecoming' once again as she has finally returned to Mumbai once again.

For the unversed, the actress was earlier living in Mumbai and then left the city in between owing to “personal reasons.”

"Well, I had left Mumbai in between for a while due to some personal reasons. Unfortunately, I lost my dad later, and that's when I decided to stay back in Chandigarh and work from there itself,” said Alankrita, who was crowned Miss India in 2014-2015.

She added, “At that point in time, to be honest, choosing my family and my peace of mind was the top priority, and I did exactly that.”

The 31-year-old actress said she wasn’t “mentally” ready to return to Mumbai.

“Even though I was working continuously, I hadn't fully recovered, and henceforth, I wasn't emotionally or mentally prepared to return to Mumbai, where I lived and built everything with my dad. By God's grace and the blessings of the universe, I am now ready, and that's why I have moved back,” said Alankrita, whose first project was with Himesh Reshammiya in a music album launched by Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Tagging it as “homecoming,” the actress said, “Besides the personal reasons, professionally too it will be beneficial as it will save a lot of my traveling time, which I can instead use for more productive work. So yes, this is a homecoming for me, and I am delighted."

Talking about “Band Of Maharajas,” the film told the story of three aspiring musicians from a small border village in Punjab. Driven by their passion for music, they venture into Pakistan, a country where artistic expression often faces resistance from radical elements.

