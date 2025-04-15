Sanjay Mishra breaks silence on Fawad Khan’s Bollywood return, calls it an ‘international issue’

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra has broken his silence on the much-discussed return of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to Bollywood, calling it an 'international issue.'

In a candid conversation, Mishra shared his perspective on the actor’s comeback. He told IANS, “This is an international issue. If we work in Hollywood and face opposition, what can we do? I grew up listening to Mehdi Hassan—should I not have? Many people did. You can’t please everyone.”

Fawad Khan’s comeback to Indian cinema with the upcoming romantic comedy “Abir Gulaal” has stirred fresh debate within political and entertainment circles, once again spotlighting the ongoing controversy surrounding the participation of Pakistani artists in Bollywood.

A few days ago, actress Ameesha Patel defended the actor, highlighting that the country has always celebrated talent, regardless of its origin, and that art transcends borders. Patel told IANS, “I used to like Fawad Khan before also. We welcome every actor and every musician. This is the culture of India. So art is art; I don't differentiate. International artists are welcome; all around the world, artists are welcome. In any field—painters, musicians, actors, directors, anything.”

Veteran filmmaker and current IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit previously voiced firm opposition to Fawad Khan's casting. He warned that the actor's return would spark a nationwide response and criticized the Indian film fraternity for engaging with Pakistani talent, despite an unofficial industry freeze on such collaborations.

He stated, “It’s a matter of insensitivity towards our national interests. This decision reflects a disregard for the gravity of the situation. Some individuals believe they are above such matters, as if these issues don’t affect them. Many argue that art transcends national boundaries, but I challenge that notion. Let me ask you this—out of all the attacks on our country, where have we seen any Pakistani artist or public figure condemn these acts? Not a single one has publicly denounced the brutal attacks carried out against our soldiers, innocent civilians, or our country.”

“If you believe you are above national sentiment, then it’s essential that there be consequences. And I assure you, the entire nation will react to this film. I am confident that there will be widespread protests, with people taking to the streets to express their disapproval,” Ashoke added.

The release of the film’s teaser on April 1 stirred immediate backlash, with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) promptly raising objections to its screening in Maharashtra.

Helmed by director Aarti S Bagdi, “Abir Gulaal” features Vaani Kapoor alongside Fawad Khan and is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9, 2025.

