Gujarat: Illegal foreign liquor valued at Rs 25.83 lakh seized, one arrested

Vadodara, Jan 25 (IANS) Illegal foreign liquor, valued at Rs 25.83 lakh, has been seized from a tempo in Chanod of Gujarat's Vadodara district.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the transportation of illegal foreign liquor from Tilakwada to Vadodara, Gujarat State Monitoring Cell's Police Inspector HV Tadvi conducted a raid in Chanod with his teams.

They spotted a suspicious tempo near a godown in Chanod and searched it.

Upon inspection, the teams discovered the liquor concealed in the tempo.

The driver of the tempo, identified as Ajitkumar Hriday Narayan Singh, a resident of Ankleshwar, Bharuch, was arrested.

Singh was transporting the illegal cargo from Tilakwada to Vadodara.

In addition to the liquor, the authorities also seized cash, mobile phones, and vehicles, bringing the total value of the seized goods to Rs 39.31 lakh.

The SMC has declared Suresh Patel, the individual who sent the liquor, the tempo owner, and the person who ordered the liquor, as wanted.

This raid comes amidst multiple actions by the State Monitoring Cell over the past month, targeting illegal liquor trade in both Vadodara city and district.

Despite these frequent raids, local police have come under scrutiny, with some alleging that they have failed to take sufficient action against bootleggers.

In 2024, Gujarat authorities seized foreign liquor worth over Rs 100 crore during various raids across the state. This included seizures in major cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and rural areas like Panchmahals and Bharuch.

Foreign liquor, including high-end brands, has been smuggled into the state through neighbouring Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Raids targeting these illegal shipments have been a regular feature of Gujarat's law enforcement activities.

In 2023, more than 200 individuals were arrested for illegal liquor trade in Gujarat. These included bootleggers, suppliers, and distributors involved in the smuggling and distribution of alcohol in areas where it is prohibited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.