Tollywood Summer 2025: Dull Season With No Major Releases?

The Sankranthi season has wrapped up for the Telugu film industry, and the results have been a mix of hits and disappointments. Sankranthiki Vasthunam became a blockbuster, while Daaku Maharaaj was a hit but still has to cross the break even in many areas. However, Game Changer, which had huge expectations, turned out to be a major flop.

Looking ahead, the next big season for Tollywood is Summer 2025, but things are looking bleak. Prabhas’s highly anticipated film, The Raja Saab, was supposed to release in the summer but has now been postponed. The makers have not yet announced a new release date.

Similarly, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara was also set for a summer release, but due to delays in VFX work and backlash over the teaser’s subpar visuals, the release is now uncertain. The date also depends on finalizing the OTT deal, which is still pending.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu might face delays too. The film is yet to secure buyers, and the buzz around it is much lower compared to Pawan’s other film, OG.

With these major films still uncertain about their release dates, Tollywood’s Summer 2025 season is shaping up to be a dull one. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how things unfold in the coming months.