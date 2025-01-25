Four Israeli female soldiers return home in 2nd swap deal with Hamas

Tel Aviv, Jan 25 (IANS) Israel confirmed on Saturday the release of four female soldiers -- Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag -- by Hamas, marking a significant moment in the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.

The release comes after 477 days of captivity.

The soldiers were handed over to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet forces in Gaza by the Red Cross and were escorted to Israel for medical evaluations and reunions with their families.

Sharing a photo of the female soldiers on social media, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said, "After 477 days in hell. Standing strong, proud, tall, despite everything. This is the Israeli spirit."

The female soldiers were seen in military uniform, standing on a podium and waving with happiness.

"IDF commanders and soldiers salute and embrace the returnees on their way to Israel," the forces said on social media.

IDF also urged the public to show responsibility and sensitivity and respect the privacy of the returnees and their families.

Earlier in the day, the announcement of the release of female soldiers was welcomed with cheers at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, where large crowds gathered to celebrate their freedom.

On Friday, Hamas had mentioned that it would release the four Israeli women soldiers who had been held hostage since the October 7 attacks from Nahal Oz military base, about a kilometre away from the Gaza border.

This release also marks the second exchange under the ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza.

According to the deal, following this release, Israel will have to free a group of Palestinian prisoners. The exact number has still not been announced.

Earlier on January 25, Hamas had transferred the three Israeli hostages through the Red Cross to Israeli forces near the Gaza border, where they were reunited with their families.

In return, the first group of 90 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and children, from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, were handed to the Red Cross by Israel.

This release is part of a fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza, with plans for Israel to release Palestinian prisoners in return. The broader agreement aims to eventually end hostilities and focus on the reconstruction of Gaza.

As the initial phase of the deal unfolds, both sides have taken cautious steps toward peace, with the hope that the ceasefire will pave the way for long-term stability in the region.

