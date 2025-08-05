Rajya Sabha sees exchange of barbs over 'CISF' deployment, rule 267 disruptions

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday following a stormy morning session dominated by sharp exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over the presence of CISF (Central Industrial Security Forces) personnel in the Well of the House last week.

The immediate trigger was the Opposition’s allegation that CISF personnel had entered the Well of the House during protests -- a claim that was strongly refuted by the Chair and the government.

The Monsoon Session, already marred by repeated adjournments, remains paralysed as procedural gridlock and political acrimony deepen.

The session commenced on Tuesday with obituary references, including to former MP Praveen Naik of Gujarat. Deputy Chairman Harivansh presided over the proceedings, which quickly descended into chaos.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised strong objections to what he described as the “trooping in” of CISF personnel during Opposition protests, calling it “most objectionable” and a violation of democratic norms.

“Our parliamentary staff is empowered and sufficient to protect us,” Kharge said, demanding that such deployments should not recur. Kharge had earlier written a letter to the Deputy Chairman expressing his concern, which he also circulated to the media.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh expressed displeasure over the public release of the letter, stating that such communications fall under privileged correspondence. Kharge defended his decision, arguing that it was not feasible to inform every member individually and reiterated that the presence of CISF personnel was unprecedented.

The Chair clarified that the personnel in question were “marshals from the Parliamentary Security Service, not CISF.”

Citing historical precedent, the Deputy Chairman reminded the House that the security framework was laid down by Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly. He also condemned Opposition members for violating Rules 235 and 238, referencing incidents recently when MPs allegedly disrupted a minister’s suo motu statement and attempted to stifle another member’s microphone.

In a dramatic moment, Kharge asked whether the House was being run by the Chair or by Home Minister Amit Shah, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the deputy chairman, who termed the allegation “unfounded and inappropriate”.

Leader of the House J.P. Nadda intervened with a pointed remark: “Take tuition from me -- I’ve been in politics for 40 years. There are many ways to disturb proceedings, but the Chair’s observations today are historic and will serve as reference points in future.”

The leader of the House, Nadda, accused the Opposition of engaging in “anarchism” and undermining the dignity of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju joined the rebuttal, accusing Kharge of misleading the House. “They were marshals, not CISF personnel,” Rijiju said, adding that the Opposition’s claims were factually incorrect and damaging to the institution’s credibility.

The Deputy Chairman further disclosed that 34 notices had been received under Rule 267, which allows for suspension of listed business to discuss urgent matters.

He noted that most notices failed to meet procedural norms and reiterated that Rule 267 should be invoked only in “rarest of the rare” cases. He lamented that rejection of such notices often led to deliberate disruption.

The Deputy Chairman also cited past instances of disorder, including Opposition members snatching papers from ministers and tossing them into the Well -- actions, he warned, could amount to a breach of privilege.

He appealed to members to respect the sanctity of the House and exercise their democratic rights from their designated seats.

Quoting former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Deputy Chairman reminded members of their duty to uphold the dignity of Parliament.

“The Parliament does set some kind of an example to the rest of the country. As we behave here to each other, towards our work, towards the general public, so to some extent others will behave elsewhere -- whether in the State Legislatures or in the many other organs of self-government that exist in the country or that are growing up, right way down to that foundation of our democracy -- the Panchayats in the villages... Therefore, on all of us rests this great responsibility, not only to behave as we should behave, but to remember always that a million eyes are upon us and we may not do something that brings the slightest discredit on Parliament or set a wrong line before the people.”

Despite repeated appeals for restraint, sloganeering continued, forcing the adjournment.

With key legislative business still pending, the Monsoon Session remains in a state of impasse. The Opposition continues its protest, while the government insists that procedural norms must be upheld.

