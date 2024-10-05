Rajkummar, Triptii gobble on tempting Gujarati thali in Ahmedabad during Navratri celebrations

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Ditching their calorie free diets, actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri feasted on a thali full of mouth-watering Gujarati food in Ahmedabad amidst Navratri celebrations.

A video shared by makers of their upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” showed the two stars sitting in a restaurant and enjoying a plate full of almost 10 types of dishes placed on their plates.

The actors were in the city to promote their upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is known for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Dream Girl” and its follow-up “Dream Girl 2”.

“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, which also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz and Mukesh Tiwari, follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

The film has been mainly shot in Rishikesh and was wrapped in April 2024.

This is Triptii’s second film after the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal”. Earlier, her “Bad Newz” emerged as a hit, and now “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” looks set to bring her a hattrick.

Following this, she has “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” and “Dhadak 2” in the pipeline. She is also set to headline Vishal Bhardwaj’s highly anticipated untitled action drama, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about Rajkummar, he is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Stree 2”, which is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to “Stree”, which was released in 2018.

The actor on his 40th birthday in August shared the first look from his next action thriller film “Maalik,” which is directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed "Dedh Beegha Zameen", "Bose: Dead/Alive" and "Bhakshak".

This will be the first time Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a gangster in an action thriller. The film shoot is now in progress, with an extensive schedule planned across various locations in India.

“Maalik” is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

