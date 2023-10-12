Raje quiet as loyalists get sidelined in BJP first list for Raj Assembly

Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) Ever since the BJP announced its first list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls, the videos of protests by aspirants have been going viral on social media, many of whom are considering to contest polls as independent candidates, which are sure to dent the results for the saffron party.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is quiet and is not issuing any statement despite protests going strong in the constituencies of her loyalists like former minister Rajpal Shekhawat from Jhotwada, and Narpat Singh Rajvi, son-in-law of former CM and former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

While Jaipur princess Diya Kumar has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar, MP Rajyawardhan Rathore has been fielded from Jhotwara.

Rajvi in this context gave a strong statement against the ticket being given to Diya Kumari and termed her as coming from a family which bowed knees in front of Mughals.

“Don't know why the party is kind to the family that surrendered before the Mughals and fought against Maharana Pratap, " he questioned.

In this statement, Diya Kumari said, "Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was like my father. I would only tell him (Rajvi) that you should come and contest this election with me. Bless me, give me your support."

Meanwhile, the central leaders from Delhi rushed to Jaipur and met Rajvi. Sources said that he was assured that his message will be taken to Delhi and he or his son will be given a ticket from Chittorgarh or Bikaner

Another loyalist of Raje, Rajpal from Jhotwara is also unhappy after his ticket was cut. There are regular protests being staged by his followers. In fact, Rajpal Shekhwat also met Raje reportedly on Monday night and discussed different avenues.

Going further, another Raje loyalist, Anita Singh from Nagar who has been a former MLA here has also not been given a ticket. She said that residents here want her to contest the election and not on the party's behalf. So she will contest elections as an independent.

Amid all this turmoil, Raje is silent and is in the news for changing her profile picture on X. With a blue background and Rajasthan written behind her, the picture is drawing the attention of many.

However, her office team said that she changed this profile picture on September 9, however, it is only now that the picture has started drawing attention after the first list was out.

As she stays quiet, all eyes are set on BJP's high command in Delhi as to how they see these rebels growing in numbers and what will be the role of Raje in the coming days.

