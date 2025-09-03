Rajasthan SI recruitment 2021: Selected candidates file appeal in HC

Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) The candidates selected in the Rajasthan SI Recruitment-2021 have filed an appeal in the division bench of the High Court challenging the single bench’s order of August 28, which had cancelled the recruitment.

The appeal was moved by Advocate Alankrita Sharma on behalf of candidate Vikram Panwar and others.

The appellants argued that the single bench’s decision was erroneous and had adversely impacted candidates who cleared the examination with “full honesty and transparency.”

They contended that since many candidates have already been selected and given appointments, cancelling the entire recruitment at this stage is unjustified.

A mention has been made in the High Court seeking an urgent hearing, and the matter is likely to come up before the division bench of Justice S.P. Sharma on Monday, September 8.

Along with the appeal, the candidates have also filed a stay application, requesting immediate relief against the single bench’s order.

Meanwhile, the single bench had also taken suo motu cognisance of irregularities in the RPSC during the SI exam process and registered the matter as a public interest litigation (PIL).

This case too has been listed before the division bench and is scheduled for hearing on September 10.

On August 28, Justice Sameer Jain of the single bench cancelled the SI recruitment in a 202-page order, stating that the paper leak had spread statewide and even reached the “Bluetooth gang,” with six RPSC members allegedly involved.

However, the court provided relief to those who had resigned from government jobs to join as SIs, directing that they be reinstated in their original posts as per service rules.

