Rajasthan minister leads investors’ roadshow in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Nov 5 (IANS) Ahead of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, a delegation led by K.K. Vishnoi, Minister of State for Industries and Commerce, had meetings with several leading companies in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The delegation impressed upon the investors and business leaders to visit Rajasthan and explore new business opportunities in the state during these meetings.

The investors and companies were also apprised about the business-friendly policy decisions being taken by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and were invited to participate in the upcoming ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, scheduled to be held in Jaipur on 9th-10th-11th December.

The meeting with Al-Jomaih Group of Companies featured discussions on the diverse services offered by Al-Jomaih Holding Co, spanning sectors such as investment, automotive and equipment, financial services, energy, real estate, and consumer goods and the conversation focused on how these sectors could contribute to Rajasthan’s economic growth.

During the meeting with SABIC, its officials showed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Rajasthan across key sectors such as fertilisers, petrochemicals and renewable energy, with a particular emphasis on potash exploration for its fertilisers business.

Similarly, officials of ACWA Power showed interest in exploring the power sector of Rajasthan, while officials of Lulu Saudi HyperMarket appeared inclined to explore the retail sector.

Speaking after these meetings, Vishnoi said: “We wish to leverage key strengths of Saudi Arabia, and their companies were invited to explore Rajasthan, which is a land of immense opportunities for doing business. We have so many things to offer and are committed to bringing investments in the state.”

Rajasthan Secretary of Finance (Expenditure) delivered an insightful presentation on Rajasthan and showcased the potential and opportunities available in various sectors of Rajasthan to the investor community during the investor meet at Riyadh.

Addressing the investors, he said, “Rajasthan is a unique state not just in terms of abundance of resources such as land & minerals but also due to the potential it offers to the investors across sectors. The range of subsidies and incentives on offer and proximity of the state with the national capital are some other factors that make the state an attractive investment destination.”

Moreover, four MoUs were also signed during the investor meet, 2 each for skill development and hospitality sectors, with Saudi Arabian companies.

The meetings were held with Al-Jomaih Group, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), ACWA Power and Lulu Saudi HyperMarket and has participated in ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Saudi Arabia Investor Meet on Monday evening (Riyadh time)

