Rajasthan HC grants bail to 16 trainee SIs in recruitment paper leak case

Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted bail to 16 trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs) involved in the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak case who were accused of accessing the leaked examination paper prior to the test.

The accused had allegedly viewed the paper on the mobile phone of handler Suresh Sahu approximately 90 minutes before the examination.

Justice Ganesharam Meena ordered their release while rejecting the bail plea of Suresh Sahu, the handler who facilitated their access to the leaked paper.

On November 22, the High Court granted bail to 10 other trainee SIs, bringing the total number of released trainees to 26 so far.

According to defence lawyer Vedant Sharma, the trainees granted bail include Vivek Bhambhu, Shravan Kumar Vishnoi, Renu Kumari, Naresh Kumar, Ajay Vishnoi, Narangi Kumari, Dinesh Kumar, Surendra Kumar Bagadia, Dinesh Vishnoi, Malaram, Subhash Vishnoi, Priyanka Kumari, Rakesh, Manju Devi, Surjeet Singh Yadav, and Gopi Ram Jangu.

Vivek Bhambhu, the younger brother of the alleged paper leak mastermind Unik Bhambhu, was among those granted bail. Following his arrest, authorities conducted a raid at his residence in Churu on July 22. Subsequently, the Nagar Parishad demolished illegal structures on two plots in Poonia Colony, Churu.

The SI Recruitment-2021 examination witnessed widespread malpractice, prompting an investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

To date, 50 trainee SIs and over 30 individuals linked to the paper leak gang have been arrested. Several more suspects remain under scrutiny.

The first trainee SI connected to the scandal was arrested in April this year, and 26 have since secured bail.

