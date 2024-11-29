Rajasthan Guv inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav 2024

Jaipur, Nov 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday inaugurated the Aadi Mahotsav 2024 which is organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, TRIFED and Municipal Corporation Greater at the Shilp Gram of Jawahar Kala Kendra.

The Governor congratulated the craftsmen and artists participating from other states in the festival and called upon the general public to make maximum use of tribal products in daily life.

Paying homage to the memory of Birsa Munda in the ceremony, Bagde said that he not only fought against the British but also did continuous awareness work in tribal areas.

He said that on the initiative of the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, Janjati Gaurav Diwas is being celebrated on 15 November every year from 2021.

“This day is dedicated to preserving tribal traditions, their development and their overall welfare,” he said.

The Governor stressed the preservation of tribal traditions and expressed the need to adopt their work related to nature nourishment.

He expressed the need to provide maximum livelihood opportunities to the tribes by keeping in mind the needs of the area related to them for their overall development.

He said that the tribal population in Rajasthan is 13 to 13.5 per cent. “Along with increasing their educational opportunities, youth should be given work for skill development,” he said.

He said that the poverty of the country would reduce only when the children of the nation study and appealed to the general public to give information about the children deprived of tribal education and support them in their educational efforts.

Bagde said that un Janjati Nyay Maha Abhiyan works worth Rs 24 thousand crore have been started to benefit tribal families and settlements with basic facilities.

Talking about the launch of 'Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan', he said that equal opportunities should be created for the tribal population, development of socio-economic level, improvement of infrastructure and concrete work should be done in the field of health, education and livelihood.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.