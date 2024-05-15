Rajasthan DGP vows strict action against cops in uniform uploading videos on 'non-police issues'

Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) Strict action will be taken against policemen in uniform who upload videos, reels or stories, etc., on 'non-policing issues' on various social media platforms, Rajasthan police chief U.R. Sahu said on Tuesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sahu said that it is against police rules for cops to post or upload their videos, reels, etc. in uniform on social media, which have no connection with police work.

Such acts have an adverse effect on the dignity and image of the department, he said.

Accordingly, the DGP has directed all the SPs and other senior police officers in the state to ensure that a policeman in uniform doesn't post any video, reel, etc., that has nothing to do with police work on social media.

"The police uniform is a symbol of our commitment, dedication, and accountability towards the public. We should take utmost care and seriousness while wearing it. Broadcasting inappropriate content in uniform is not only a sign of indiscipline but also undermines the trust of the public," the DGP said.

