Rajasthan CM Sharma conducts aerial survey of rain-hit areas, assures immediate relief

Jaipur, Aug 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by heavy rains and water-logging in Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, and Dholpur districts, taking stock of the damage and ongoing relief efforts.

Speaking to locals, he emphasised that the administration is continuously monitoring the rain-related crisis, with regular coordination meetings held with collectors and local representatives.

CM Sharma also instructed officials to prioritise repair work for schools, Anganwadis, hospitals, and roads.

He also said that crop damage assessment should be completed at the earliest. and stressed the need to restore basic amenities like electricity, roads, and communication promptly.

CM Sharma further added that long-term flood prevention infrastructure is being planned, especially for vulnerable villages along the Chambal River.

Currently, Civil Defence and Disaster Relief teams are actively working in affected areas.

In Dholpur, two SDRF teams have been deployed in Rajakheda, and one each in Dholpur and Sarmathura.

An NDRF team is stationed at the district HQ, and an Army team has also been deployed for rescue operations.

Over 2,700 people have been evacuated from flood-prone villages.

State ministers including Kirori Lal Meena, Gautam Kumar Dak, Jawahar Singh Bedham, and MLAs Jitendra Gothwal, Darshan Singh Gurjar, Hansraj Meena, and Jaswant Singh Gurjar accompanied the CM during the visit.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister interacted with residents in Chakchainpura (Sawai Madhopur), Mandrayal (Karauli), and Bishnoda (Dholpur) and directed officials to provide immediate assistance.

During the aerial survey, the Chief Minister reviewed the situation in severely affected villages including Chakeri, Jadawata, Ajanoti, Mainpura, Dhanoli, Surwal, and Khandar (Sawai Madhopur); Kased, Kemch, Todi, Malhapura, Ranchauli, Rahughat, and Mandrayal (Karauli); and Kathumra, Mahmadpura, Buxpura, Cheelpura, Garhi Jafar, and Basai Ghiyaram (Dholpur’s Rajakheda subdivision), including Nibhi Ka Tal and Urmila Sagar Dam (Bari).

Sharma assured affected residents that the state government stands firmly with them, promising all possible help.

