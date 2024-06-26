Rajasthan: 7-hour power cut in industrial units start today

Jaipur, June 26 (IANS) The Government of Rajasthan has announced power cuts in industrial units in the state from Wednesday onwards.

As per the orders issued on Tuesday night, power cuts will take place from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. in Jaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur discoms. Industries like captive power plants and cold storage, however, have been given 50 per cent waiver in these power cuts.

Officials said that the initiative has been taken in the wake of increasing demand for power.

Last year, the demand for power was 22 lakh units in June. This has increased to 35 lakh units this June.

Meanwhile, industrial organisations have objected and said that they will be unable to deliver due to long power cuts.

Nilesh Agrawal, President of Sitapura Industries Association, said that actions like levying fuel surcharge and now power cuts are impacting business. "Investments will also get affected in Rajasthan with such orders," he added.

"Our orders will be delayed and we will have to make payments to labourers without them doing any work. Now that the monsoon is coming, the issuing of such an order is beyond our understanding," said Jagdish Somani, President, VKI Association.

