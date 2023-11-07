Raj Cong MLA Amin Kagzi reveals two marriages in nomination papers

Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) Amin Kagzi, the sitting MLA from Kishanpole Assembly seat of Jaipur and the Congress candidate, has married for the second time without divorcing his first wife, reveals his election nomination papers.

Kagzi, 50, has disclosed in his election affidavit that he has married a second time without divorcing his first wife.

The name of the second wife is Monica Sharma Kagzi.

Amin Kagzi's first wife's name is Reshma. He has four sons and daughters from his first wife. This was mentioned by Amin Kagzi in the affidavit filed in the 2018 Assembly elections.

For the 2023 Assembly polls, he has given information about two wives in his nomination papers.

The name of new wife, Monica Sharma Kagzi, has been mentioned in the latest affidavit.

According to sources, Monica Sharma worked as a personal secretary to Amin Kagzi. Sources said that during the Covid period, Amin married Monica, which remained a complete secret. Only a few were aware of this. He also has a daughter from Monica.

In 2022, he got his eldest daughter married.

